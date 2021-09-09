Power outages impact more than 2,600 SLO County residents

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - More than 2,600 residents in northern San Luis Obispo County lost power suddenly Thursday morning.

The pair of outages took place more than 12 hours apart but both are expected to be restored by Thursday evening.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) said the first outage started around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday and affected about 960 customers northwest of Templeton. Power is expected to be restored to those customers by 4 p.m. Thursday.

The second outage began around 11:05 a.m. Thursday morning and impacted roughly 1,663 residents in the Santa Margarita area. Crews expect to have power fully restored to those residents by 5:15 p.m.

According to PG&E, the causes of both outages remain under investigation.

Cal Fire reported that a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Santa Margarita around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

They said lines were down in the area of Highway 58 and Pozo Road. The highway was closed in both directions while PG&E crews responded for repairs.

One person was found with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: HWY 58 x Pozo Rd #SantaMargarita. Vehicle into a power pole, lines are down and the power is out in Santa Margarita. #Firefighters are responding. Use caution while driving in the area.⚠️ #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/SYsmFAcEn8 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 9, 2021

For more information on outages in San Luis Obispo County, click here.