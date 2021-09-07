SLO police investigating assault with major injuries

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police is investigating an assault with major injury on Tuesday.

On Monday at around 2:56 p.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of an assault at Motel 6 South on the 1600 block of Calle Joaquin.

Police and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the report and found a man with major injuries.

Police identified the victim as a 30-year-old Fresno man.

The victim sustained major injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital.

Police questioned the victim but he was not able to provide a description of the suspect due to his injuries.

Detectives are asking the public for information in identifying the suspect(s).

Anyone who was near the 1600 block of Calley Joaquin on Monday around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Detective Womack at 805-594-8038.