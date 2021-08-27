Cal Poly to require proof of vaccination or negative test for outdoor sporting events this fall

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly will be welcoming sports fans back for fall events with some safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cal Poly established guidelines for the fall 2021 sports season in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

Cal Poly worked with the NCAA, County Public Health and the California Department of Public Health to establish the following guidelines.

Proof of vaccination Fans must have their vacciantion cards, photo of their cards or a QR code to verify their vaccination.

Outdoor Events Unvaccinated fans at Alex G. Spanos Stadium for football and men's and women's soccer must wear facial coverings. Vaccinated individuals will not need to wear facial coverings.

Indoor events at Mott Athletics Center All fans at volleyball events must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to the match.

Fan interaction with coaches and athletes will not be allowed at this time. Includes family and friends of individuals participating in the competition. Teams will depart to the locker room after the game without interacting with event attendees. Teams will not hold autograph sessions this season.

Hand santizing stations will be available and masks will be provided upon request.

Anyone that may not feel well is asked to refrain from coming onto campus.

Cal Poly says they will accommodate ticket refunds for anyone who is uncomfortable attending the games with these guidelines. To request a refund, email tickets@calpoly.edu or call the Cal Poly Ticket Office at 805-756-4849.

For more on Cal Poly's campus guidelines, click here.