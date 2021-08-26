SLO mayor Harmon stepping down, will take new job with climate group

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon says she's stepping down in a month to pursue a new opportunity.

In a news conference late Thursday afternoon Harmon said she's moving into a new role as a senior public affairs director with the Romero’s Institute’s Let’s Green California initiative which pushes the awareness and actions of climate change.

Harmon says she was inspired to move to this new role by the recently released United Nations Climate Report.

She told reporters the city council will meet on Sept. 7 to decide whether to appointment her replacement or hold a special election.

The council has 30 days to fill that role if it is an appointment. If not, a special election will take place within 150 days of vacancy.

Whoever is named the next mayor will hold the role until December 2022.

Harmon won reelection to a third term in office last November. Her last day as mayor is Sunday, Sept. 26.

Watch Harmon's news conference in its entirety: