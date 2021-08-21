16th Annual Taste of Pismo returns this weekend

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Taste of Pismo at the Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach.

The event has been scaled back this year due to COVID, limiting the capacity to about half the usual amount for these events.

Those in attendance will enjoy beer, wine, and food from different vendors.

The Taste of Pismo gives awards for best winery, brewery, restaurant, overall, and dessert.

This year, there will be a "Top Chef" award.

It will be from 1pm until 4pm.

For more information, go to this link.