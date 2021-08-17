Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 11:22 am

SLO police searching for jewelry store burglars

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men involved in a theft at a jewelry store earlier this month.

Police are searching for two men that are suspected of stealing a ring from Baxter Moerman Jewelry Store on Garden Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call Officer Stevens with SLOPD at 805-594-8093. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, contact the San Luis Obispo Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-549-7867

Crime
Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

