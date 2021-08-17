SLO police searching for jewelry store burglars

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men involved in a theft at a jewelry store earlier this month.

Police are searching for two men that are suspected of stealing a ring from Baxter Moerman Jewelry Store on Garden Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Aug. 4.







Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call Officer Stevens with SLOPD at 805-594-8093. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, contact the San Luis Obispo Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-549-7867