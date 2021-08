San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – If you hear sirens going off in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday… don't be alarmed.

The county is testing its early warning system.

The sirens will be going off Saturday at noon and 12:30 p.m.

Each test will last three minutes.

The county began annual maintenance on the early warning sirens last month.

