SLO County to distribute third dose COVID-19 vaccines for immune-compromised residents

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County will be distributing the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to immune-compromised residents beginning August 23.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recommendation to distribute a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for those with immune-compromised conditions.

“This is an important step to protect those individuals who are at the greatest risk due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I encourage those who meet CDC’s criteria to get this third dose, and encourage everyone in our community to help protect yourself, your loved ones and our most vulnerable neighbors by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

County Public Health says individuals with compromised immune systems may respond less to vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say new data shows that a third dose of the mRNA vaccines will help increase the vaccine effectiveness for the immune-compromised group.

County Public Health assures that the third dose is not due to the weakening effect of the two-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but that immunocompromised individuals do not have the same protection with the vaccine compared to an individual who is not immune-compromised.

The following individuals are recommended by the CDC for the third dose:

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

County Public Health will offer appointments beginning August 23 at Public Health clinics including San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Paso Robles.

Individuals will be able to self-attest to their specific condition and will not need a doctor's note for the vaccine.

The third dose will not be offered at mobile clinics.

To view vaccine clinic hours in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.