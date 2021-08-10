CHP identifies driver killed in SLO County crash, another driver arrested for DUI

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol says a driver involved in a head-on crash that killed another driver and sent a passenger to the hospital was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

Officers identifying Nipomo resident Patrick McDuffee, 31, as the man driving while on drugs. McDuffee has been booking into San Luis Obispo County jail for murder.

The crash happened Friday August 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. on San Luis Bay Drive at Apple Orchard Lane in Avila Beach.

McDuffee, driving a Ford F-250 when he crossed into the opposing lane and collided with another vehicle driven by Glenn Owens, according to the CHP report. Owen's died at the scene as a result of the crash and his wife, Susan Owens, who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered major injuries.

Susan Owens was taken to Sierra Vista Hospital.