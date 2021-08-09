San Luis Obispo to break ground on new roundabout near Tank Farm Road

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo will soon break ground on a roundabout that will help improve traffic in the southern area of the city.

Starting this week, the City will begin construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Orcutt and Tank Farm roads.

The project will have temporary lane closures and detours over the next eight months.

It is estimated to be completed in spring of 2022.

“Traffic at the Orcutt/Tank Farm intersection has significantly increased in recent years, particularly during the afternoon commute,” said San Luis Obispo City Project Manager Jennifer Rice, a transportation planner/engineer with the City of San Luis Obispo.

“The new roundabout will reduce traffic delays for drivers and vehicle emissions and improve public safety for all modes of transportation with the addition of dedicated crossings for pedestrians and cyclists."

The road construction will be done over five phases. With these phases, it will reduce the duration of the closures and detours, ease traffic disruption, and reduce the overall cost of the project compared to a non-phased approach.

The nearby Islay Hill Park will remain open during construction but access to the parking lot will be limited during certain stages.

The City says the Orcutt/Tank Farm roundabout is a high-priority transportation project that aligns with the 2014 "roundabout first" policy.

The project will also support the city's goals of climate action, open space and sustainable transportation.

According to the U.S Department of Transportation, roundabouts are substantially safer and beneficial compared to other types of intersections because they reduce traffic speeds through the intersection and eliminate the types of dangerous collisions that most often lead to serious injury or death.

Souza Engineering Contracting Inc. and Cannon construction management will be working with the City and other project partners to ensure that temporary road closures and detours run as smoothly as possible.

