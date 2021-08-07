PG&E planning Monday outage that will impact Avila Beach residents

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric announced it is planning critical equipment repair work that will take place Monday in an effort to reduce fire risk in San Luis Obispo County.

The repair work will require a temporary outage impacting about 175 residents in the Avila Beach area between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The repairs will take place near Lupine Road north of Avila Beach and Wild Cherry Canyon in San Luis Obispo County.

PG&E said all customers that will be impacted by the outage have already been informed. The company said the outage will only last as long as it takes to safely complete the repair work.

PG&E will also be deploying low-flying helicopters to assist in the repairs. These helicopters will be ferrying equipment between Wild Cherry Canyon and the work location north of the northern boundary of Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Roughly 700 residents have been notified within one mile of the work zone that a day-long project will be taking place.

PG&E shared some Planned Outage Safety Tips for those impacted on Monday:

If you have been notified about this outage, before 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, you should unplug or turn off all electric appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator and freezer during an outage to prevent food from spoiling.

Customers can get updates on outages through various channels: PG&E’s outage information line at 1-800-743-5002, viewing the Electric Outage Map online at pge.com, as well as logging in to their account through pge.com and signing up to receive proactive outage alerts.

For questions and more information, visit www.pge.com.