Teen arrested for hit-and-run with injury in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A San Luis Obispo teen was arrested after a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Friday.

At around 12:38 a.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Broad Street to reports of a car versus bicyclist crash.

At arrival, officers found a 23-year-old San Luis Obispo man with injuries. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers on scene found that the driver had fled the area.

Two passengers who were in the suspect's car returned to the scene and gave their statements to police officers.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old female from San Luis Obispo. Police say she was traveling westbound on Foothill Boulevard and struck the cyclist near the Broad Street intersection before fleeing the scene.

At around 2 a.m., residents on Rockview Place called police to report a car alarm sounding off in the area.

Officers responded to the area and found that the suspect's car had been parked there with damages that are consistent with the hit-and-run.

The 17-year-old teen was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run with injury and a felony DUI with injury.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.