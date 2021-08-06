Downtown San Luis Obispo tradition continues this summer

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A tradition that was stripped away from the city of San Luis Obispo last summer because of the pandemic has returned.

The Concert in the Plaza Series kicked off Friday with live music, beverages and food.

This event plans to run through Sept. 24, but plans can always change.

According to the events manager, downtown SLO does have a contingency plan if circumstances arise throughout the summer.

In the mean time, the free concert series will feature local bands along with local art as well.

