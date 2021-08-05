San Luis Obispo to improve downtown with street, pedestrian upgrades

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo will be revitalizing its downtown area starting around next week.

The project is part of the City's Pavement Management Plan. The plan is to improve the pavement condition of city streets and prevent the need for more expensive roadwork in the future.

The project will take four months and the improvements will include new on-street accessible parking on Marsh and Higuera streets, pavement repair and replacement, enhanced roadway striping and bike lane improvements, sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades, and two new pedestrian crossings with flashing beacons: one at the intersection of Higuera Street and Johnson Street, and a new raised mid-block crosswalk on Higuera between Nipomo and Carmel streets.

The downtown area will still be accessible for business and parking but there will be some temporary lane closures and traffic delays during the project.

The impacted streets include Higuera, Marsh, Nipomo, Johnson, Phillips and Pepper.

The project supports the City's goal of sustainable transportation.

