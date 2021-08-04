SLO County asking residents to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health encourages members that test positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate on Wednesday.

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 contract tracers are urging the public to immediately self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.

“Don’t wait to isolate,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Our contact tracers are trying to keep up with the surge in cases but we are not able to personally speak with everyone. We need your help. Stay home for at least 10 days if you test positive or have been exposed.”

With the surge in cases up and down the Central Coast, contact tracers are working to call and investigate all high-risk cases including cases involving those over the age of 50 and all healthcare workers. This means they will not be able to call all community members that test positive for COVID-19. Instead, community members that test positive for COVID-19 will receive a text message along with a link to complete a questionnaire instead of receiving a phone call.

County Public Health says their contact tracers are stretched beyond capacity due to the increase of COVID cases in the area.

The Public Health Department will call those individuals who work or live at a board and care facility, and those who are immunocompromised.

Public Health encourages patients that test positive to immediately self-isolate and inform their close contacts. Patients with COVID should isolate for at least 10 days.

If anyone was near a patient with COVID-19, they are urged to self-quarantine right away instead of waiting for a contact tracer to call. They should also immediately separate themselves from other members of their household and stay home unless they are seeking medical care.

When patients complete their self-quarantine, they can go online and do a self-certify form online. After completing the form, eligible individuals will receive documentation that they have been released from quarantine by County Public Health.

“It’s not too late to protect yourself from this disease and help stop the surge,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Now is the time to get your vaccine.”

