RV fire spreads to brush in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a brush fire caused by nearby RVs on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:14 p.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire at the 6300 block of Vista del Robles in Paso Robles.

Engines arrived on scene to a vegetation fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

They found that one-and-a-half RVs were on fire and the flames spread into nearby vegetation.

The RVs are damaged with a half-acre of grass burned.

Firefighters will continue to be on scene to mop up the fire.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.