RV fire spreads to brush in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a brush fire caused by nearby RVs on Monday afternoon.
At around 3:14 p.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire at the 6300 block of Vista del Robles in Paso Robles.
Engines arrived on scene to a vegetation fire.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire.
They found that one-and-a-half RVs were on fire and the flames spread into nearby vegetation.
The RVs are damaged with a half-acre of grass burned.
Firefighters will continue to be on scene to mop up the fire.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
#DresserIC pic.twitter.com/FFX4Jz8Z75— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 2, 2021
