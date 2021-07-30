Thousands of pounds of trash removed from Paso Robles riverbed

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Thousands of pounds of trash were removed from the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles for the past couple of months.

The Community Action Team along with the Paso Robles Fire Department and Community Services Department worked to remove trash and discarded materials from the Salinas Riverbed.

On May 24, a notice of high fire risk was given in the Salinas Riverbed, from Niblick Bridge to Paso Robles City Limits north of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

This included instructions that all persons must vacate the area and all property had to be removed by May 25.

The Community Action team cleaned the area of trash. They were able to find open fire pits, propane tanks, gas-powered generators, large Car/RV batteries, discarded drug paraphernalia, trash and unsanitary conditions.

One person was arrested for an illegal fire, refusing to vacate or remove property from the high fire risk area.

From July 23 to July 28, around 15,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed from the riverbed.

The operation cost $7,400.