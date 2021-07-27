Highway 166 repairs to begin in San Luis Obispo County next week

San Luis Obispo County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Caltrans will begin emergency repairs on Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County starting next week.

Starting on August 1, Caltrans will stabilize the embankment and perform pavement repairs along Highway 166 westbound, west of Bull Canyon Road.

Caltrans warns drivers of a 24-hour closure on westbound State Route 166 beginning at around 7 p.m.

The project will go until August 6 at 2 p.m.

There will be one-way reversing traffic control to the eastbound lane with flaggers during the westbound lane closure.

Caltrans say drivers should expect delays not to be more than 10 minutes.

There will also be an electronic message sign that will inform drivers about the project.

CalPortland Construction from Santa Maria will be the contractor for this $330,000 project.

The project is expected to be finished in mid-August.