Rodeo events continue Sunday at the Mid-State Fair

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Saturday night provided the Rodeo finals at the Hearst Equestrian Center at the Mid-State Fair, but Sunday brought energy to the arena as well.

Whether it's the stick horse raising for children or calf branding with talented cowboys, the crowds never settle when attending a rodeo event in Paso Robles.

It is a community event with a family of locals.

A year of no rodeo events was difficult, according to cowboys participating in calf branding.

The hiatus away from the arena was difficult because of the inability to compete, but it was more for the restrictions of getting together with fellow cowboys, friends, and families.

For more information on the schedule of events, click here.