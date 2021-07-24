Vaccination Clinic held at the Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - SLO County Public Health continues to hold its mobile vaccination sites across the county with Saturday's stop at the Gala Pride and Diversity Center from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine will be available.

According to a state website, the LGBTQ+ community has a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 because of its experiences with discrimination and hesitancy of seeking medical care because of unwelcoming environments.

It is an important event for the community as 57% of SLO County residents have been vaccinated -- which is lower than the statewide rate, according to The California Department of Public Health.

The event will also include free tacos and grocery gift cards to those who receive the vaccine.

For more information on where to get a vaccine in San Luis Obispo, visit here.