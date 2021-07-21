Pismo Beach welcomes new police dog

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Pismo Beach Police Department welcomes a new police dog to their team.

The police department welcomes a new police dog named Rex.

The police department says Rex loves to work and jumps into his harness each morning with a smile on his face.

Rex and his partner, Officer Mytych, have started five weeks of training this week.

Rex and Officer Mytych will be learning basic protection techniques.

In the future, Rex will go through additional specialized training for detecting explosive devices.