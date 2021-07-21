Fire crews respond to residential structure fire in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Atascadero Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 3:40 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of El Camino Real.

Multiple fire engines responded to the scene and people were being asked to avoid the area.

The Atascadero Fire Department urged people to avoid the area between Carrizo Road to the Highway 101 on-ramp.

As of 4:50 p.m., fire crews remained on scene of the fire.