California Mid-State Fair kicks off Wednesday, COVID protocols enforced

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California mid-state fair kicks off its rides and fun Wednesday.

Despite the soaring temperatures in Paso Robles, that did not stop people from going to the fair.

The 75th edition fair is hitting the ground, full of yummy food and rides.

All state and local covid protocols will be enforced.

Many say this is the moments they have been waiting for.

As they usually go to the fair every year, except last year due to COVID-19.

"I'm excited to have the children back here,” said Livestock Superintendent JoAnn Arnold Switzer. “It's been hard on them and hard on us not to have it back and so we're all very excited and can't thank the directors and permanent staff for all they've done to make this happen because they've had to go through a lot of hoops."

Concerts will also take place here, including Blue Oyster Colt on a free stage.

The Bret Michaels concert was canceled Wednesday night due to COVID-19.

The fair will run through August 1.

