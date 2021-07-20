Cambria Christmas market returning this holiday season

San Luis Obispo County

CAMBRIA, Calif. - It's an early Christmas present for people on the Central Coast: the popular Cambria Christmas market will return this holiday season.

The elaborate outdoor light displays feature about 2 million twinkling lights.

You can also check out different vendors and food options in the market area.

The market will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 at the Cambria Pines Lodge.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $15 to $25 per night depending on when you visit.

The ticket cost goes up by $10 if you buy them at the door.

The traditional market was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.