Morro Bay police identify victim in fatal trash truck crash

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The Morro Bay Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian killed in a trash truck crash within the city on Thursday.

69-year-old Mark Richard Evans from Twain Harte, Calif., was reportedly crossing the street at Morro Bay Boulevard and Bernardo Avenue around 12:10 p.m. when he was struck by a commercial trash truck.

Police said they found Evans lying in the roundabout near Quintana Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Mission County Disposal Truck was contacted and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.