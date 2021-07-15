Pedestrian killed after being hit by garbage truck in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A man was killed Thursday afternoon after he was hit by a garbage truck in Morro Bay.

Just after noon, police responded to the area of Morro Bay Boulevard and Quintana Road for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a large commercial trash truck.

When they arrived on scene they found the man down in the Morro Bay Boulevard roundabout. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash, but the man is believed to have been hit by the truck while crossing the street. He was struck by the garbage truck near the intersection of Morro Bay Boulevard and Bernardo Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.