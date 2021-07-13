SLO County reports three additional deaths due to COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

The County Public Health Department says these are the first confirmed COVID-19 deaths since May 17.

One resident was in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

This brings the total deaths in San Luis Obispo County to 264.

The County also reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

“It is heartbreaking to lose valued members of our community to COVID-19, and even more painful now that we have the tools to protect each other and prevent this kind of tragic loss,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones who are mourning today.”

Public Health says these deaths follow an increase in cases and hospitalizations statewide as more places fully reopen while the highly transmissible Delta variant takes hold.

Public Health says the Delta variant now accounts for more than 43% of cases sequenced in California.

“I beg our community: let this be our County’s last loss of life from this horrible disease,” said Dr. Borenstein. “I urge you to please protect yourself, your most vulnerable neighbors and those you love by getting vaccinated today. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19.”

The California Department of Public Health recently reported that out of more than 20.4 million fully vaccinated individuals, 99.95% have not become ill from COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 response, click here.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.