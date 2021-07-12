Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 10:56 am
Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo starts “Welcome Home Program” for homeless

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo has created a project to use grant money to help homeless find a safer place to live.

HASLO just received enough grant money to offer more than 150 section 8 vouchers to homeless in the county.

The difficulty with the program, however, has been finding landlords to agree to take them in.

Therefore, there is a generous incentive program now included. A landlord who will give it a go will receive a $4,000 signing bonus to join the program.

The homeless will pay a portion of rent and prove they are working or have income.

Reed Harmon

