Fire put out in store at Pismo Outlets

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Firefighters contained a fire at a Nike store at the Pismo Outlets on Friday afternoon.

At arrival, firefighters found that the fire was in the technology room of a Nike store.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room.

CAL FIRE assisted with the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.