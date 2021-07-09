Fire put out in store at Pismo Outlets
PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Firefighters contained a fire at a Nike store at the Pismo Outlets on Friday afternoon.
On Friday afternoon, firefighters with the Five Cities Fire responded to a small fire at the Pismo Outlets.
At arrival, firefighters found that the fire was in the technology room of a Nike store.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room.
CAL FIRE assisted with the fire.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause is under investigation.
Comments