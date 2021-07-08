SLO Airport to close runway for construction

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport will begin construction on their runway on Thursday night.

On Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Airport will close its runway for construction efforts.

There will be no flights during this time.

The airport is working on upgrading its main runway and its taxiway connectors.

The $13.5 million project will include the rehabilitation of the runway lighting system which includes runway lights and lighted directional signs.

The project will not expand the runway or change any use of the property.

This project has been in the works for the past few months and the airlines and airport tenants have made adjustments to their schedules.

The project's construction calendar has been made to work with the construction schedule, which will mostly be during the nighttime.

There will be construction closures throughout the summer months.

The project is expected to finish in early fall.

