Rental help available for tenants, landlords in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is encouraging people to apply for funding from the state's rent relief program.

Local nonprofits are ready to help those who need it.

Eligible tenants and landlords can get up to 100% of past due rent dating back to April 2020.

The Five Cities Homeless Coalition, Salvation Army, and United Way are ready to help people apply.

Help paying for utilities is also available.

Renters can receive assistance if their 2020 income was less than 80% of SLO County's median income.

Applications will be accepted through the end of September.

For more details about how to apply, click here.