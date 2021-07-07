Parachutist crashes through roof of Atascadero home

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Atascadero Police and Fire rescued a parachutist on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at around 4:55 p.m., Atascadero Fire and Police responded to reports of a parachutist who had fallen on the 9500 block of Via Ciello in Atascadero.

First responders arrived at the scene and found that the parachutist had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a home.

First responders say the parachutist was conscious but had moderate injuries.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency services treated the parachutist's injuries and transported them to a hospital.

The residents were not home at the time of the crash.

In their investigation, they found that the parachute failed to fully open during a group training at Camp Roberts.

No one else in the group training had issues with their parachute and they landed safely at the designated landing field.