No injuries reported after cars catch fire in Nipomo wrecking yard

San Luis Obispo County

NIPOMO, Calif. - No injuries were reported after multiple cars caught fire at a Nipomo wrecking yard Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire responded to the fire around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Sheridan Road.

Firefighters found two cars on fire inside the wrecking yard.

Cal Fire shared these photos from the scene of the fire after the vehicles were extinguished.

It took about an hour to put of the flames, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters stayed on scene for about an hour after flames were put out.