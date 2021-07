San Luis Obispo County

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A sig alert was issued after a trailer crashed into the guardrail on Tuesday morning.

The sig alert was given at around 11:14 a.m.

At around 9:40 am., a trailer crashed and rolled over the guardrail.

Traffic was stopped on Highway 101 northbound at Los Berros Road near Nipomo.

Caltrans and CHP are responding to the scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening at this time.