Moon jellies washing up along Pismo Beach shoreline

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Pismo Beach State Beach warns visitors of moon jellies washing up along the shoreline on Tuesday.

Park officials say jellies are known as drifters in the sea and their bodies are designed to float along with the ocean currents.

When jellies wash up onshore, it is due to strong currents, high winds or high tides.

Park officials say these jellies can still sting despite being dead.

Their short clear tentacles are covered with stinging cells called nematocysts, which help them capture plankton prey.

Though their sting isn't as strong compared to other jelly species, park officials warn to not touch them.