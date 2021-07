San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The City of Arroyo Grande will offer money to residents who switch their grass to a water-efficient landscape.

On Tuesday, Arroyo Grande announced a program to offer money to property owners in the area who convert their grass to a water-efficient landscape.

The program is called Cash for Grass.

This program is to help mitigate water use and save water during droughts.

