Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A motorcyclist was arrested after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning in Atascadero.

At around 8:35 a.m., an Atascadero police officer was traveling near Highway 101 and Morro Road when he saw a motorcyclist committing several traffic violations in front of him.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the motorcyclist refused to stop and a pursuit began. Police say the pursuit went through surface streets at high speeds.

The chase was called off due to public safety concerns when the motorcyclist rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area.

Police units surrounded the area when a passerby reported seeing the suspect hide his motorcycle on San Francisco Road and flee on foot.

Police set up a perimeter around that area with assistance from California Highway Patrol's Air Support Unit.

The suspect was eventually arrested after he was found hiding in a portable toilet on Azucena Avenue.

The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old man from Monterey County.

He was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He faces possible charges for felony evading, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.