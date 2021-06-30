Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics heading to Paso Robles, Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County Public Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics are heading to Paso Robles and Morro Bay on Thursday.

The Paso Robles mobile vaccination clinic will be at Paso Robles High School at 801 Niblick Road on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Morro Bay clinic will be at in the big gym at Morro Bay High School at 235 Atascadero Road. The clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These clinics are open to all community members 12 years old and up.

There is no appointment needed.

For more information on the clinic and/or vaccinations, click here.

