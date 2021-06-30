53-unit affordable housing project moves forward in Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo County

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - More affordable housing is coming to Grover Beach.

The city council green-lit a new 53-unit affordable housing project that would be located at West Grand Avenue and South 13th Street.

The city says it is required to build 369 housing units, including 148 that are low and very-low income units, by 2028.

People's Self-Help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo were tapped to help with some of those projects.

"The City Council showed its commitment to meeting our diverse housing needs through a collaborative partnership with local non-profit housing developers," said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee in a press release. "While meeting our housing obligations set by the State is important, it is equally important to take steps as a City to provide more housing opportunities for those who live and work here."

The 53-unit project is expected to be located at 1206 West Grand Avenue and 164 South 13th Street. It would create an "L" shape with access for cars from both streets.

A large oak tree on the new proposed site was deemed a liability, but the developer plans to plant 50 new trees to make up for the loss of the oak tree. The city council said it was also considering ways to honor the tree through public art or another project.

Now that the housing project has support from city council members, city staff will work on creating an agreement to transfer the property to People's Self-help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, as well as creating a construction schedule. The city council is expected to approve that agreement by the fall.