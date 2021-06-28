Santa Maria man identified as person killed in off-roading crash at Oceano Dunes

San Luis Obispo County

OCEANO, Calif. - A Santa Maria man has been identified as the person killed in an off-roading vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area Saturday.

The California State Parks Department identified the man as Alejandro Espinoza Ruiz, 32, of Santa Maria.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. in an area of the park known as Sand Highway 22. CAL FIRE crews responded and found three men in their 30s at the bottom of a roughly 20-foot dune.

Ruiz was found dead at the scene of the crash and two other men were injured. One of the men was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital while the other was transported by ground ambulance.

California State Parks is asking visitors to the Oceano Dunes to follow the safety tips and guidelines provided on its website.