Cal Poly study says rattlesnakes may like climate change

San Luis Obispo County

In a recent study, Cal Poly says rattlesnakes are likely to benefit from climate change.

According to the study, "a combination of factors makes a warming climate beneficial to rattlesnakes that are found in almost every part of the continental United States but are especially common in the Southwest."

Researchers found that rattlesnakes prefer warm temperatures of between 86-89 degrees F.

“We were surprised to see how much lower the body temperatures of wild snakes were relative to their preferred body temperatures in the lab,” said Hayley Crowell, a graduate student researcher and project lead. “There are a lot of ecological pressures in nature that could prevent rattlesnakes from basking, such as the risk of increased exposure to predators. A warmer climate may help these snakes heat up to temperatures that are more optimal for digestion or reproduction.

