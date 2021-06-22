Vina Robles Amphitheatre announces star-studded punk rock concert

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Punk rock music is making its triumphant return to Paso Robles this fall.

Legendary folk-punk band Violent Femmes will co-headline a concert with celtic-infused punk outfit Flogging Molly at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in October.

The Wisconsin-born Violent Femmes will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a nationwide tour that will make a stop on the Central Coast before coming to an epic finish in Minneapolis. The band is best known for their hit songs “American Music,” and and “Gone Daddy Gone,” as well as “Blister in the Sun,” which can be heard in sports arenas, television commercials and iconic film soundtracks of the 1990s. The band has released 10 studio albums and have taken their show across the globe.

Flogging Molly (Provided Photo)

Joining the Femmes will be Flogging Molly, the Irish-inspired punk rock band from Los Angeles. The band has topped the U.S. Independent Album charts on several occasions, but burst onto the scene with their debut album Swagger, highlighted by the song "Drunken Lullabies" which was featured in an edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and remains the band's most popular song on Spotify. The band performs regularly at St. Patrick's Day events across the country and hosts a Caribbean cruise with music performances every night.

The two bands will make several stops across the U.S. and will be joined by special guests, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. The punk rock supergroup is comprised of some of punk rock's most accomplished artists and creates punk-inspired covers of chart-topping pop hits. They'll be joined on stage by the band Thick, who released their debut album 5 Years Behind in early 2020.

The show will take place Sunday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets open to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.