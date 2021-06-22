Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Urban Search and Rescue training held in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Potentially life-saving training took place in San Luis Obispo Tuesday.

In times of emergency while hiking, rock climbing or biking on the Central Coast, Urban Search and Rescue is usually called into action.

The USAR training took place at Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo, a very popular hiking location. The training is designed to keep emergency personnel and volunteers prepared and ready to respond when needed.

The training exercises include simulated rescue operations on the ground and from the air with the help of a helicopter flown out of Paso Robles.

The San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue team is made up of personnel from first responder agencies across the county including local fire departments and law enforcement.

