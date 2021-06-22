SLO Sheriff searching for couple who assaulted boy in Cambria

San Luis Obispo County

CAMBRIA, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office is searching for a couple who assaulted a boy in Cambria last week.

On June 15 at around 2:30 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1600 block of Richard Avenue in Cambria after a report of an assault.

Deputies arrived to find that a boy was assaulted in his home.

In their investigation, they found that the boy was inside his home when a woman came to his front door to complain about their dog being loose in the neighborhood.

Detectives say the boy talked to the woman and the woman then left but returned with a man who entered the home and assaulted the boy.

The man and woman then fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man is described to be a white man, around 40 to 60 years old, 5-foot-9 with a thin build and short gray colored hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt.

The woman is described to be a white woman, around 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-4 with shoulder length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and glasses.

Detectives are also looking for any home surveillance video from nearby residences around that time on Tuesday, June 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They hope to receive any images of the suspects leaving on foot in the area of Richard Avenue, Stuart Avenue or Bradford Road.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

