The first weekend reopened brings crowds to Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - This weekend marks the first official weekend of a milestone to reopening California and perhaps a step toward the direction of life prior to the pandemic.

In Avila Beach Saturday, the atmosphere felt encouraging.

As of June 15, California Governor Gavin Newsom ended executive orders that structured the Stay At Home Order.

The restrictions that ended as of June 15 are things such as physical distancing and capacity limits on business fronts, according to covid19.ca.gov.

Most every day lifestyle activities and places that include restaurants, shops, movie theaters, and other public areas will feel like life prior to the pandemic.