Firefighters put out kitchen fire in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a fire that started in a kitchen at a home in Atascadero Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a home on the 8800 block of San Gabriel Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found light smoke coming from the open front door of the home. Crews on scene began a "rapid interior attack" and were able to knock down the fire in just a few minutes.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, the Atascadero Fire Department said.

The occupants of the home had safely gotten out before fire crews arrived on scene. Three dogs were helped out of the home by firefighters. All were uninjured.

Two fire engines and two command vehicles were among the units to respond to this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.