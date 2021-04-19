Vigil held for Kristin Smart in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - People gathered at a downtown park in Paso Robles on Saturday evening to hold a vigil for Kristin Smart.

Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus nearly 25 years ago, was honored by those who knew her and those who were affected by her story.

Some in attendance said their hearts go out to her parents.

The Smart family did not attend, but provided a statement to those in attendance.

“While we are not able to join you for the candlelight vigil, we are with you all in spirit. Your love for Kristin and your unwavering support for our family for the past 25 years has been amazing and deeply appreciated. Many became involved more than two decades ago, like the relentless, Dennis Mahon, and our outstanding legal team, Jim and Garin Murphy and Mark Connelly. You all have filled our hearts, helped pick us up and powered us forward to this point in time. The day of reckoning is coming, and soon we will all gather together to celebrate Justice for Kristin.” Statement from the Family of Kristin Smart

Paul Flores, believed to be the last person to see Smart alive, was arrested last week. He is accused of killing Smart during an attempted rape.

Those who attended Saturday's vigil said they are hoping for justice in a 25-year-old case that never went cold.

The murder suspect and his father appeared in court Monday morning.