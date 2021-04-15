Cal Poly to offer vaccinations on campus

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on campus starting next week.

The on-campus clinic will open next week to specific students groups with a higher risk.

Cal Poly students became eligible for the vaccine after the 16 and up eligibility opened up for vaccinations in the San Luis Obispo County.

The Campus Health and Wellbeing will offer a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the Health Center on campus. Appointments will be open first to students living in communal residence halls, student athletes currently in competition and students performing in ensembles through the music department due to their higher risk of transmission.

Students in these groups will receive an email and 'PolyAlert' text this week with links to make appointments.

Students will need to bring a document showing their age including a driver’s license, state ID, passport or birth certificate. If their ID has an address outside the county, they advise students to bring their 'PolyCard' to confirm they are a student.

Cal Poly will still continue their COVID-19 testing program at this time as vaccinations continue. Fully vaccinated students will still be required to be tested for COVID-19.

