Cal Poly vice president of student affairs releases letter to campus following developments in Kristin Smart case

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly vice president of student affairs Keith Humphrey released a letter to students following this week's major developments in the Kristin Smart case.

Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May 1996. Paul Flores, another Cal Poly student, was the last known person to see Smart alive and has been officially charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, Humphrey wrote about what has surely been an emotionally-charged week for students and members of the Cal Poly community.

"I can imagine that yesterday’s news of the arrests in the Kristin Smart case can raise a range of feelings, emotions and questions. While none of us were on the Cal Poly campus when she went missing in 1996, the strong connection that we have to this community makes her loss as present for us today as it was for the community 24 years ago," Humphrey said in a Facebook post.

Humphrey reminded students of Cal Poly's Safer Program that was developed in the fall after Smart's disappearance. The Safer Program provides assistance to members of the campus community and offers confidential resources for victims of "sexual assault, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual exploitation and harassment."

"Safer has staff available to assist members of our campus community in their processing of this news," Humphrey said. He encouraged anyone who might be interested in speaking with a confidential advocate to schedule an appointment.

"The strength of our community is our people and we are at our best when we support each other. Please take good care of each other, today and always," Humphrey said.

To read the entire open letter to the Cal Poly community, click here.