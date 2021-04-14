Arroyo Grande residents decorate Kristin Smart missing sign following arrest of Paul, Ruben Flores

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Residents and supporters remembers Kristin Smart as her case hits a milestone on Tuesday.

Residents placed up a giant string of balloons in memory of Kristin Smart on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of purple balloons were hung around a banner titled "Cal Poly Student Kristin Smart".

The banner had a photo of Smart along with a web link to the "Your Own Backyard" podcast by Chris Lambert. Lambert's podcast was a major proponent to the case.

The banner also included the phone number to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Flores and Ruben Flores were arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Paul Flores will be charged for murder and Ruben Flores will be charged with accessory to murder.

The San Luis Obispo District Attorney will continue with the investigation and case.

Paul Flores was considered to be the main "person of interest" throughout the investigation and later became the prime suspect in the case according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the disappearance of Smart for nearly 25 years. She disappeared while walking back to her dorm room at Cal Poly in May 1996. She was 19 at the time.

Paul Flores, 43, is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive.